wrestling / News
Backstage Notes and Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
February 24, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select has some notes and possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. The following matches and segments are advertised:
* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss
* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross
* Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley go face-to-face
* New Firefly Fun House
– As you might expect, Sami Zayn will appear on tonight’s episode. Others in town for the show include Tegan Nox, The New Day, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio.
– WWE will have a Bloodline locker room set up for a segment.
– Tegan Nox will work an injury angle on this show.
