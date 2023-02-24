Backstage Notes and Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has some notes and possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. The following matches and segments are advertised:

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

* Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley go face-to-face

* New Firefly Fun House

– As you might expect, Sami Zayn will appear on tonight’s episode. Others in town for the show include Tegan Nox, The New Day, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio.

– WWE will have a Bloodline locker room set up for a segment.

– Tegan Nox will work an injury angle on this show.