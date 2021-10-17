Backstage Notes on Assigned Producers for Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has a report on the producers who handled various segments on last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last Friday’s show aired on FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs, and the show also received an extra half hour in length. Per the report:

* Happy Talk with Happy Corbin was handled by Shawn Daivari.

* Adam Pearce was the assigned producer for Seth Rollins’ promo segment.

* Shane Helms, aka Hurricane Helms, was the producer for Carmella vs. Zelina in the semifinals for the Queen’s Crown Tournament.

* Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in the King of the Ring Tournament semifinals was produced by Joseph Park, aka Abyss.

* Finally, Adam Pearce was also reportedly the producer for a segment with Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan that was taped for Tribute to the Troops last wee.

You can see the full spoiler results for the upcoming Tribute to the Troops special HERE. 411 results and coverage of last Friday’s WWE SmackDown are also available RIGHT HERE.