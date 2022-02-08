Backstage Notes on Assigned Producers for Last Week’s WWE Raw & SmackDown Shows

– Fightful Select has a report with the producers internally listed for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. First up, here are the producers assigned for the January 31 edition of Monday Night Raw:

* Jason Jordan handled Bianca Belair vs. Carmella, along with Bobby Lashley/Brock Lesnar promo segment.

* Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari.

* Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz was produced by Adam Pearce.

* Michael Hayes produced The KO Show and the Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens match.

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler was handled by Shane Shelms.

* Joseph Park, aka Abyss, produced the Riddle/Otis scooter race segment.

* Jamie Noble, aka James Gibson, and Petey Williams were the assigned producers for Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles.

Meanwhile, here were the producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown:

* The Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg promo segment was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland was produced by Shane Helms and Adam Pearce.

* Pearce and Helms also produced Ricochet & Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

* Aliyah vs. Natalya was produced by Molly Holly.

* The Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss segment with Drew McIntyre was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Shawn Daivari was the assigned producer for Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* The New Day vs. Los Lotharios was produced by Petey Williams.

* Lastly, Pat Buck produced the Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey promo segment, which set up their title match at WrestleMania 38.