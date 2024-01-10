– Fightful Select reports that former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, are backstage at Daily’s Place ahead of tonight’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, confirming an earlier report by PWInsider Elite. Additionally, there are said to be several people who haven’t appeared in AEW for a while who wanted to be on hand for tonight’s show at Daily’s Place.

There are reportedly talks about debuting the new AEW World Championship belt at tonight’s show. The new title features several cosmetic changes, along with new side plates. Samoa Joe mentioned after AEW Worlds End that MJF’s title was “going in the garbage” and that it was a “little knockoff of BS Gucci stuff.”

– Fightful Select reports that there’s not been any word to indicate that Mercedes Mone will appear on tonight’s show, but it was said to have been “previously discussed.” As previously reported, Mone was in talks with AEW, and it’s expected that she will likely sign with the company.

– Lastly, the report notes that Tony Khan’s recent tweets have been brought up by some people who are in Jacksonville right now for AEW Dynamite Homecoming, but it was reportedly not a heavy topic of discussions as much as it was the day before when the issue blew up on social media. Khan posted tweets taking shots at WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal and the USA Network account. He also got into it with Eric Bischoff.

Tonight’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.