Backstage Notes From Bound For Glory

Fightful Select released a report featuring a number of backstage tidbits from Bound For Glory, which you can find below:

– Sources indicated Juventud Guerrera has been brought on as a freelancer for the promotion and will be present at the taping session on October 22.

– A match with Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz vs. MK Ultra was taped before the show.

– The name change from IMPACT to TNA was rationalized as a buzz generator as well as a means to unify the history of the company’s various names over the course of its history.

– Sources reported planning for the name change dates back to this summer, but circumstances resulted in delays until this point.

– Changes will also be seen in the various facets of presentation including logos, look, production, venue choices, and more.

– The company is not planning to revive the hexagonal ring, nor was there any reported support of the concept from talent.

– IMPACT was pleased with the reactions and reminiscence generated by IMPACT 1000 which likely contributed support for the TNA concept.

– Sources also reported planning for TNA as an individual institution dating back to 2020, although those plans were apparently put on hold due to COVID.