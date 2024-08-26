Backstage Notes On Bryan Danielson’s World Title Win At AEW All In

A new report has details on Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship at All In. Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland to capture the title at Sunday’s PPV, and Fightful Select reports that Danielson had pushed against winning titles in AEW for a long time.

The report adds that Danielson often and actively pushed back on the notion of winning a championship but Tony Khan was adamant that he become AEW World Champion, and Danielson gave in. Khan is said to have specifically wanted the closing moment of All In, which saw Danielson celebrate with his family as champion. Sources in the company said that the decision for the match to be the main event All In was made “at least by April” and that Strickland vs. Will Ospreay hadn’t been planned. One source noted that Ospreay will have many chances to main event Wembley Stadium.

The report adds that there were jokes backstage of a “reverse Montreal screwjob” to make sure that Danielson won the match.