– Fightful Select has some additional details on the Casino Gauntlet Match on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful reports that that the match outlined and coached by Tony Khan. QT Marshall, Colt Cabana, and and Serpentico are also said to have provided assistance. The first match was conceived by Khan in Jacksonville, and AEW staff are reportedly very happy with how the match has been received so far.

Former AEW talent Lio Rush also made an appearance last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite in the Casino Gauntlet, entering at No. 7. Fightful reports that Rush’s appearance was planned as far back as a week ago.

Newly crowned AEW International Champion Will Ospreay won the match, earning a title shot against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at next month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. The event is scheduled for June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.