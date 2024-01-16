– PWInsider has an update on why WWE Raw had a different look to it last night. According to the report, that was the result of restrictions from the Simmons Bank Arena, where the event was held in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The arena was reportedly not structured for WWE’s current lighting rigs, which hang from the ceilings of the arena due to the amount of snow that was on top of the building due to adverse weather conditions in the area. As a replacement, WWE used a lighting truss supported by towers erected from the ground up for last night’s Monday Night Raw show.

Also, WWE used a smaller entrance stage set up rather than usual larger set and had to adjust their use of pyrotechnics. PWInsider adds that last night’s show was not was not a case on WWE “cutting back” on usual production elements. Instead, it was a necessity due to the venue and the cold weather conditions.