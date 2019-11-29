Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks

– The Sports Business Journal has a report on how WWE Backstage shocked the world with the appearance of CM Punk and his return to wrestling, albeit in a non-wrestling, broadcast analyst capacity. According to the report, when CM Punk made his surprise appearance at the end of the Nov. 12 broadcast on FS1, only about half of the 24 or so people in the control room knew it was going to happen. Most of the production and control room workers did not know Punk was going to appear because FOX did not want CM Punk’s appearance to get leaked online.

FOX Sports Executive Producer and EV Brad Zager commented on the show, “Part of what we’re doing with this show is shock. You heard that natural reaction from our control room not believing that this was really happening. We wanted to make this a surprise. We wanted to make this a moment.”

The report notes that CM Punk has signed his FS1 deal for WWE Backstage a week before he appeared on the show. All sides promised to keep the announcement quiet in order to surprise the audience. However, it should be noted that CM Punk in an interview with Collider the month before confirmed rumored that he had gone into FOX Sports for a screentest to join WWE Backstage.

FOX Sports SVP of Production and Talent Development Jacob Ullman added, “This show is unique because if you put together an NFL studio show, there’s a template for that. To do a show on sports entertainment, where we all know that it’s scripted, it’s almost more like covering a television show than a sporting event.”

Punk, Zager, and Ullman all went out to dinner the night before Punk’s surprise appearance, and they were still surprise the news had not yet leaked. Zager added, “We had to buck the trend and not let it leak. It was the tightest circle of people to ever know about something that we’ve done.”

Punk made another appearance on the Nov. 19 edition of WWE Backstage. He did not appear on this week’s episode.