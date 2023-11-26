– In case you haven’t heard, CM Punk is back in WWE, returning tonight at WWE Survivor Series to a deafening Chicago area crowd at the Allstate Arena. There are now some updates on his status from PWInsider.

PWInsider reports that Punk officially signed with WWE earlier today. Additionally, the deal between both sides reportedly came together over the last week, when they had their first communications. The contract is said to be “several years in length,” suggesting that it is a multi-year contract. While details of Punk’s schedule are unknown, he will reportedly be wrestling under his new talent contract.

It’s stated that after both sides finally talked, the deal came together relatively quickly. WWE views this deal as a “new beginning” for both parties. The report also notes that there was discussion of holding off Punk’s return until Royal Rumble in January 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. However, the feeling among sources who informed PWInsider is that they waited to reveal Punk’s word, word would’ve spread around WWE about their plans, so they likely would’ve been leaked.

Also, the promotion reportedly rushed Punk’s return in a scenario where he’d only have to drive about 20 minutes from his home to the Allstate Arena, where he previously defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011. It is also where Punk made his first WrestleMania appearance as part of Cena’s entrance at WrestleMania 22. It’s also said that nothing was “officially locked in” for Punk returning to WWE until today.

Tonight was his first appearance at a World Wrestling Entertainment event since the Royal Rumble 2014 in January of that year. This doesn’t count his appearances on WWE Backstage on FOX Sports. Interestingly enough, TNT Sports also released a “CM Punk Is #WWE” graphic, evoking the numerous “[Name of Talent] is #AllElite” graphics marking the signing of a new talent to AEW.