– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for last night’s post-Backlash edition of WWE Raw, including the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar segment. According to the report, WWE was heavily piping in audio for the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes segment. Several people within WWE reportedly echoed the online sentiment that piping in all the extra noise for the segment was unnecessary.

Fightful also notes that Brock Lesnar was disguised along with two other large stagehands to get him ringside for his appearance and spot where he attacked Cody Rhodes and challenged him to a fight at Night of Champions. Fightful reports that the stagehands “pushed a trunk ringside” in order to hide Lesnar.