– PWInsider has details on the vignette that aired on last night’s WWE SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes facing off at the Bobby Dodd Stadium for Georgia Tech, which has been receiving positive reactions from the live broadcast. According to the report, the segment was shot earlier this week.

Additionally, WWE NXT Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash produced the segment. Borash has reportedly become a go-to person for Paul “Triple H” Levesque to rely on for segments shot on-location such as this.

Also, another name who was said to have been on the scene for the segment is WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee. Fee and Borash have reportedly been collaborating on projects and segments like the one that aired on SmackDown last night lately.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will set aside their differences when they team up next month at WWE Bad Blood. Together, they will be facing The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can also view the video of last night’s SmackDown segment below: