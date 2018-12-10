Backstage Notes From CZW Cage of Death 20: Jimmy Rave Worked Backstage, No Plans To Return To 2300 Arena, More

PWInsider has several notes from backstage at last night’s CZW Cage of Death 20 event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event happened at the 2300 Arena, and there are currently no plans to return to the venue.

– CZW officials are “very happy” with the show, which was designed ot get over the next generation of stars. Mance Warner, the new CZW champion, was compared backstage to Drake Younger (WWE referee Drake Wuertz). Leyla Hirsh and Jordan Oliver were also presented as the future of the company.

– There were no major injuries at the show.

– The first intermission happened so officials could talk with State officials about what they had planned to make sure it was approved. Atsushi Onita and Masada going over the rails wasn’t planned and was something Onita did on his own. This came after the talent were instructed not to go over the railing in the locker room.

– Jimmy Rave worked backstage behind-the-scenes, and will work as an agent/CZW school trainer in the future. Steve Mack was also backstage, as there is talk of him becoming a staff member. He also did commentary for Leyla Hirsh vs. Mercedes Martinez. That match was originally set for the pre-show event during the afternoon, while the Philadelphia Eagles game played on the video screens. There were going to be 3-4 matches with CZW dojo talents, but after half-time ended, PA State officials showed up and the decision was made to cancel the show.

– 13 bags of toys were donated for Toys For Toys. Meanwhile, the Marines were honored in the ring before hte show.

– CZW already has a rough plan for Cage of Death 21 and the gimmicks for it.

– David Starr will no longer be a regular as he is moving to the UK.

– CZW’s next event happens on February 9 in Voorhees, New Jersey for their 20th anniversary show. It’s likely there will also be a Hall of Fame induction. Plans for the next year include bringing back their sister promotion WSU, taking a weekend off every month and holding their Best of the Best tournament in the spring.

– Atsushi Onita made a lot of money on merchandise at the event.

– Bull James and Homicide were both backstage.