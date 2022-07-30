Backstage Notes & Details on Producers for Last Week’s Episodes of WWE Raw & SmackDown

– Fightful Select has a report with notes on the producers assigned for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. For clarification, these were the July 18 and July 22 episodes. So this was the SmackDown that aired the night Stephanie McMahon addressed the crowd on Vince McMahon’s retirement and led a “Thank you Vince” chant.

Here are the producers for the July 18 episode of Raw:

* TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, produced the Bianca Belair vs. Carmella match.

* Shawn Daivari was the assigned producer for The KO Show with Riddle segment.

* Jamie Noble, aka James Gibson, produced Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins.

* Adam Pearce produced the segments that started as Angelo Dawkins vs. Omos match, which became an impromptu match between The Street Profits and Omos and MVP.

* Michael Hayes produced the AJ Styles vs. Theory matchup, which saw Styles win via countout.

* The six-woman tag team match featuring Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop, Nikki ASH, and Tamina was produced by Shawn Daivari.

* The closing segment with Miz TV and Logan Paul was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Also, with regards to the Raw segment featuring Titus O’Neil calling Raw a “safe space,” Fightful notes that the segment was not internally listed for the broadcast.

Here are the assigned producers for the July 22 edition of SmackDown

* Michael Hayes oversaw The Street Profits promo segment.

* Petey Williams produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Adam Parce produced the Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Pat McAfee promo, along with Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders.

* Jason Jordan produced the Sheamus and Drew McIntyre segment.

* Peter Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the segment involving Aliyah and Lacey Evans, which ended in Evans laying out Aliyah before the match could take place.

* Michael Hayes produced The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos and Theory.

* Additionally, Fightful reports that the SmackDown script was rewritten and handed out at about 7:00 pm local time for the Jul. 22 episode of SmackDown. The Maximum Male Models segment was reportedly significantly scaled back, and Max Dupri was said to have been a last-minute write-off. The Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey segment during the show was also reportedly scaled down.

* WWE is reportedly still listing Ludwig Kaiser’s name internally as “Ludwig.”

* Also, Jason Jordan produced the Street Fight dark match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus that took place after SmackDown went off the air. Kenny Dykstra produced the Los Lotharios vs. Ricochet and Drew Gulak dark match that took place before the FOX Network broadcast.

* Fightful also reports that neither Brock Lesnar nor Stephanie McMahon, were listed in internal rundowns for this SmackDown show. Similar to Vince McMahon’s recent TV appearances, they took place at the top of the show.

Lastly, here are the producers for the matches filmed for Main Event ahead of Raw:

* Kenny Dykstra produced Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa.

* Jason Jordan produced Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Alpha Academy.