– Fightful Select has a new report with details on the assigned producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here are the producers listed for the matches and segments on the show last week:

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn.

* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman’s squash match appearance.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for LA Knight vs. Mansoor.

* Tyson Kidd, aka TJ Wilson, produced Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Roxanne Perez vs. Damage CTRL.

* Kenny Dykstra, aka Kenn Doane, produced Hit Row vs. legado Del Fantasma.

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match, featuring Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa.

* The WWE return promo segment for Bray Wyatt was produced by Jason Jordan.

* A dark match at the event featuring Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Also, another dark match featuring Giovanni Vinci vs. Drew Gulak was produced by Adam Pearce.

– Fightful also noted that WWE is misspelling Ludwig Kaiser’s name incorrectly on their internal documents. Additionally, WWE reportedly did not try to hide that Omos & MVP, Rey Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez were appearing on SmackDown.