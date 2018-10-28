Backstage Notes for WWE Evolution (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has some backstage notes for tonight’s WWE Evolution event. According to the report, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, father of Charlotte Flair, is at the event.

Additionally, guitarist Nita Strauss, who performed for Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance at WrestleMania 34 earlier this, is also said to be at the event.

As previously reported, Christian, The Miz, Eve Torres, Vickie Guerrero, Finn Balor, Shawn Michaels and Mike Kanellis are all said to be at the event.

Remember to stay tuned later for 411’s live play-by-play coverage for the card. The event is being streamed live tonight on the WWE Network. It’s being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in East Garden City, New York.