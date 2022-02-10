Backstage Notes for AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City

– AEW made its Atlantic City debut for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show was held at Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has some additional notes available for last night’s event.

AEW President Tony Khan paid tribute to late WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage during last night’s TV taping. He reportedly said he stood in the arena where Randy Savage won and lost his first world title at WrestleMania IV and V, which got a nice reaction from the fans. Khan also spoke about his excitement for AEW running in Boardwalk Hall due to the venues longtime history with wrestling.

Also, members of Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) management were said to be on hand and visiting for last night’s AEW Dynamite show.