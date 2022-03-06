Backstage Notes for AEW Revolution 2022

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes for AEW ahead of today’s Revolution 2022 event. According to the report, AEW held a talent meeting with a large number of the roster in attendance on Saturday (Mar. 5). Wrestlers who were not booked for today’s event were said to have been in attendance.

The report noted that one of the more prominent matches on tonight’s card has undergone changes “multiple times.” More details on which match this is will reportedly be revealed later on.

Thunder Rosa finally gets her shot at Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship tonight. Rosa herself informed Fightful that she’s not going into tonight’s match with an injury. As noted, there was a report that Rosa recently suffered some type of injury, and it appeared her leg was taped up last week on Dynamite. However, AEW sources, and now Rosa herself, are denying that she suffered an injury.

AEW held its first live music concert yesterday during the FanFest. AEW is said to be hopeful that the music concerts with Mikey Rukus will continue.

As previously reported, Sw3rve the Realest (aka Shane Strickland and former WWE Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) has signed with AEW, and he attended yesterday’s music concert. Fightful reports that while Sw3rve isn’t expected to appear in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match tonight, he is expected to debut “imminently.”

Additionally, tonight’s show will reportedly have more “story progression” pertaining to The Hardy Boyz reuniting in AEW. As noted, Jeff Hardy’s WWE non-compete period runs through March 9. He will not be a free agent until March 10. It’s been rumored that he’s expected to sign with AEW.

AEW Revolution 2022 is set for later tonight at the Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The Buy-In pre-show will start at 7:00 pm ET and will be available to stream for free on AEW’s Official YouTube Channel and Bleacher Report. The main card will start at 8:00 pm ET.