– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.

For right now, WWE’s plan is to continue letting Mia Yim use “Mia Yim” as her ring name. Meanwhile, Michin will be used as a nickname for her. Fightful reports that WWE is still listing Seth Rollins internally as “Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.”

Lastly, Fightful reports that Nikki Cross was not internally listed as a member of Damage CTRL before last night’s show. Cross is slated to team with Damage CTRL against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss this month at Survivor Series in the women’s WarGames match.