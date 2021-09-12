Backstage Notes From AEW All Out, Lucha Bros.’ Entrance, Accident With Bryan Danielson

– Fightful Select released a report with some additional details for last weekend’s blockbuster AEW All Out event. According to the report, Alex Abrahantes was the creative vision behind several aspects of the memorable entrance for the Lucha Bros. at the event (See the video below). The Lucha Bros. defeated the Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match to capture the AEW tag team titles at the event.

Additionally, the Fightful report noted that Bryan Danielson actually struck one of the Young Bucks members fairly hard for his debut in the closing segment of the show. However, there wasn’t any heat on Danielson due to the hit, and Danielson was reportedly very apologetic over the accident.

Lastly, the report notes the 10-man tag team match from the Buy In pre-show was originally booked for the main pay-per-view card. Originally, the Women’s Casino Battle Royale was scheduled for the Buy In show. However, Tony Khan announced the move for the match to the main card after PAC vs. Andrade, originally scheduled for All Out, was postponed due to travel issues.