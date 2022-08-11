Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes available for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Chris Jericho.

Jericho shared a post-match photo of his face, which you can view HERE. Fightful reports that Jericho received seven stitches for the hard way cut he received during the AEW Dynamite match.

As noted, AEW announced that Kris Statlander is dealing with a knee injury, which she later commented as being on a different knee from where she suffered a torn ACL. According to Fightful’s report, Statlander’s injury happened recently, and it’s not the reason Statlander hasn’t wrestled on Dynamite for most of 2022.

Some stated that there was a “completely restricted access area” backstage.