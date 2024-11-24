Backstage Notes from AEW Full Gear: Chaotic Show Closing, Ricky Starks, Mercedes Mone Praised, More

PWInsider reports the following:

* Over 10,000 fans were at AEW Full Gear at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ last night.

* No major injuries occurred during the show.

* Ricky Starks was backstage at the show after making a surprise appearance at the GCW Dream On show on Saturday afternoon. He was greeted warmly backstage. No word yet on if he will return to AEW anytime soon, but his GCW appearance would have had to be approved by AEW.

* The Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander match was praised backstage.

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jack Perry was originally scheduled to take place earlier in the show but the match order was changed.

* The chaotic closing of the show after the Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy match was to establish how many wrestlers are chasing the AEW Title (Hangman Page, Christian Cage, Jay White, Darby Allin).

* Big Boom AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler were all warmly received backstage and many took photos with them. AJ’s match against QT Marshall was his first since 2022.