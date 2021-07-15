Backstage Notes From ‘All Hands on Deck’ Staff Meeting for WWE Today

– PWInsider reports that WWE held an all hands on deck staff meeting earlier today with employees. Per the report, one of the major items to come out of the meeting is that WWE is reinstating promotions and raises for employees.

Last May, it was rumored that WWE had put a freeze on raises and promotions for employees. But there was said to be a referral program to recommend potential new hires before staff cuts were made.

Additionally, PWInsider’s report says a major implication from today’s meeting is that a significant portion of the staff would be receiving raises soon in the coming days and weeks.