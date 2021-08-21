Backstage Notes From CM Punk Debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

– PWInsider reported some additional backstage details from last night’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The show marked the official AEW debut of CM Punk, who returned to pro wrestling after quitting WWE in 2014.

According to PWInsider, there was said to be a great deal excitement backstage on Punk’s debut. Wrestlers backstage were very excited when during the post-show media scrum, Punk spoke about the wrestlers he wanted to work with and helping the younger talents grow. Additionally, the report noted that Punk starting off with a Darby Allin program is an idea that came from Tony Khan.

Besides former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton (aka Domino), another guest who was backstage was Cirque du Soleil executive and former ECW wrestler Lou D’Angeli. They both reportedly flew in from Las Vegas to support Punk for his return to the industry.

Punk’s new t-shirt release reportedly crashed sales on the AEW Shop and Pro Wrestling Tees. A special edition of the shirt that was available at the United Center that said “I Was There” drew an incredibly long line. As Punk referenced during his promo, vendors were giving out free CM Punk ice cream bars, finally paying off CM Punk’s famous pipe bomb promo in WWE 10 years ago. Punk noted in the post-show scrum that he got the idea from Andy Kaufman, who famously invited his audience and fans out for milk and cookies after one of his shows.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that AEW had a strict backstage policy last night of “no talent backstage if they didn’t work for the company.” Punk did show up to the United Center before his promo and was in full view, and he reportedly wasn’t attempting to hide his surprise appearance.

Punk will make his AEW in-ring debut next month at AEW All Out against Darby Allin.