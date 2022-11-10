wrestling / News

Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite The Elite Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not.

– The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.

– When he spoke to the crowd between Dynamite and the Rampage taping, AEW CEO Tony Khan teased bringing a PPV to Boston.

