Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not.
– The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
– When he spoke to the crowd between Dynamite and the Rampage taping, AEW CEO Tony Khan teased bringing a PPV to Boston.