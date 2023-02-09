wrestling / News

Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Thunder Rosa Backstage and More

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Thunder Rosa was backstage at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa has been out of action since last year due to a back injury.

– RUSH came out during off-air segments last night to hype up the crowd with Spanish promos.

– Vickie Guerrero had a big pop last night as she is originally from El Paso.

– AEW filmed promotional material for Double or Nothing earlier this week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Thunder Rosa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading