Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Thunder Rosa Backstage and More
February 9, 2023
– PWInsider reports that Thunder Rosa was backstage at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa has been out of action since last year due to a back injury.
– RUSH came out during off-air segments last night to hype up the crowd with Spanish promos.
– Vickie Guerrero had a big pop last night as she is originally from El Paso.
– AEW filmed promotional material for Double or Nothing earlier this week.
