wrestling / News
Backstage Notes from Last Night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings
March 19, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale and Monster Factory owner Danny Cage were guests who were visiting last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also, Rhino was said to have been handling producing duties at the tapings last night for Before The Impact matchups that were taped.
One of the BTI matches that was taped at last night’s show was Deaner vs. Black Taurus, which will be featured on next week’s episode of BTI.
