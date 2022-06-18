Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Reactions to Vince McMahon Segment

– Fightful Select has a backstage update with details on WWE talent reacting to Vince McMahon appearing on SmackDown last night, following the announcement that he’s stepping away as CEO and Chairman of the company while he’s being investigated by the Board of Directors. As noted, McMahon appeared in the opening segment of the show, saying very little of note, and he talked about WWE’s slogan of “Then, Now, Forever, Together.”

According to Fightful’s report, McMahon’s segment was not featured in the internal scripts for last night’s SmackDown as of 5:30 pm EST before the FOX Network broadcast. It was also not featured in a rundown of the show that Fightful viewed at 7:50 pm EST, which was 10 minutes before the show went on the air.

A WWE source suggested that last night’s WWE SmackDown segment with Vince McMahon did not occur as it was originally planned. Additionally, McMahon was said to have been in a good mood backstage yesterday. It’s reported that he was not showing any outward reaction to the scandal investigation.

It’s also reported that the term “business as usual” was constantly reiterated backstage during last night’s TV taping. Only a few people knew what McMahon planned on saying at the start of the show. Reactions backstage to the segment ranged from being confused, disappointed, and also “enraged.”

A top WWE talent reportedly told Fightful that McMahon’s appearance on SmackDown was “tone-deaf and embarrassing.” The talent is said to have viewed McMahon going on the show last night as a “power move” and an attempt to try and lessen the impact of the currently ongoing investigation.

Additionally, a former WWE talent who left the company told Fightful on the segment, “I’m happy it didn’t last long, so I didn’t have to sit through whatever bullshit he was going to say. But it shows that he has no accountability, especially when something is directly his fault.”

Another person who worked with Vince McMahon said they were “enraged” by his onscreen SmackDown appearance. This person hoped that McMahon would be handling the situation far more seriously. Per the report, the person in question was backstage at last night’s show and became incredulous watching the McMahon segment unfold on TV.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon is currently under investigation by the WWE Board of Directors over an alleged $3 million payment made to a former employee he had a sexual relationship with. The payment was reportedly made in January 2022 to prevent the employee from speaking about her relationship with McMahon.

The investigation has also reportedly uncovered older non-disclosure agreements involving claims of misconduct against McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis that were made by former employees.

Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is currently serving as the interim CEO of WWE until the investigation is concluded.