– PWInsider has some backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H ran the taping last night. Per the report, Vince McMahon was not backstage.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that WWE did not hold a meeting with the talents regarding Vince McMahon returning to the company as part of the WWE Board of Directors.

William Regal was also backstage at the tapings. As previously noted, he was there as part of his new duties in the company after returning earlier this week.