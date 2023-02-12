– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings. Sammy Guevara was reportedly listed as scheduled for the show, but he did not end up working a match last week. Also, the live crowd did not get to see the backstage segments featuring Hook or Mark Briscoe from last week.

Apparently, The Blackpool Combat Club did appear to help Bryan Danielson on Rampage and Dynamite, but the only came out during the commercial break. Also, Rush apparently did some work to hype up the El Paso crowd while the tapings were off-air.

According to Fightful’s report, MJF’s car crash promo was always booked and scheduled to appear on Dynamite last week. His promo segment was listed on the internal run sheets. The segment reportedly didn’t run in order to fill time for The Bunny suffering an injury.

Lastly, multiple AEW wrestlers are said to be dealing with visa issues at the moment.