– PWInsider has some backstage details and issues for last night’s live edition of NWA Powerrr. According to the report, NWA Owner and President Billy Corgan was not able to make it to the live event due to weather conditions making travel difficult, and he had issues with his flight.

Besides Corgan, multiple talents reportedly had to scramble to find alternate means of travel to get to the show. Another person who was unable to make it to the show was Pat Kenney. Production reportedly was mostly said to be a skeleton crew.

The show reportedly had an attendance of around 500 people in Knoxville, Tennessee. Also, Nature Boy Paul Lee was visiting backstage. Additionally, Thrillbilly Silas Mason reportedly received high marks for his work promoting the show, even appearing on a local NBC affiliate.

– PWInsider also reports that NWA wrestlers will be touring with Smashing Pumpkins and taking part in wrestling matches during the World Is A Vampire festival in Australia. Live matches will be held in the arena with NWA wrestlers from the National Wrestling Alliance of Australia. A ticket pre-sale for the festival starts tomorrow.