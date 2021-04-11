Backstage Notes From Night 1 of WrestleMania 37

– PWInsider has a report with some additional backstage details from last night’s WrestleMania 37. As you will recall, rain delays caused WWE to stall for time at the start of the event before the first match could start. As a result, WWE started filming promos with the Superstars on their matches for the event.

According to PWInsider’s report, it will likely come as no surprise that Superstars were just being grabbed backstage and thrown in front of the camera for those promos. When WWE received word about the inclement weather delays, stage managers started running everywhere to grab whichever talents they could to perform the promos.

Additionally, during the main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, a number of members of the women’s division came out to the photographer’s pit on the stadium floor in other to watch the match. Banks and Belair were reportedly ecstatic backstage after the match was over. As noted, footage surfaced after last night’s show, revealing Banks looking quite excited and happy after the match was over.

Also, PWInsider noted that the backstage area had heavy security due to COVID-19 protocol. Per the report no friends and family members were allowed backstage during the event.

WrestleMania 37 continues later tonight with Night 2. The show will be broadcast live starting at 8:00 pm EST on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The Kickoff pre-show will start at 7:00 pm EST.