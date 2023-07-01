wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From Today’s WWE Money in the Bank Event
Fightful Select has several notes for today’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV event, which took place at the O2 Arena in London.
– There’s been no word that Vince McMahon was in London for the event.
– Zoey Stark and Ricochet had been pulled from WWE media yesterday to do live events.
– WWE fans were surveyed at the venue about hypothetical locations for Summerslam or Roya Rumble, including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. WrestleMania wasn’t mentioned.
– WWE is reportedly happy with Damian Priest competing at a main event level against Seth Rollins on the UK tour.
– The feud between Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka was planned before Flair returned.
– Omos was in town but didn’t appear.
– WWE RAW will have a more difficult travel schedule than the Smackdown crew on the UK tour.
– John Cena’s appearance was said to be a one shot deal.
– Nick Khan was backstage.