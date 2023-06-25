Backstage Notes From Tonight’s AEW Collision: Talent Set for ROH Tapings, More

Fightful Select has several notes from tonight’s AEW Collision taping, as well as notes for the ROH tapings that are also happening tonight.

– Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi will work the ROH tapings tonight, facing the Embassy for the six-man tag team titles. El Desperado vs. Willie Mack was also taped for the show.

– Iron Sheik’s managers, who are local to Toronto, are in attendance for the event.

– AEW did not bring the entire roster into this show, as there are several doing signings elsewhere.

– CM Punk had been getting booed by the live crowd prior to the show.