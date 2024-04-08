Backstage Notes from Wrestlemania 40 Night 2: AEW Stars Backstage, Stephanie McMahon Appearance Kept Quiet, More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes from night two of Wrestlemania 40, which took place last night in Philadelphia.

* AEW’s CJ Perry, Ricky Starks and Dustin Rhodes were backstage, along with Brittnie Brooks, J-Rod, Allie Katch, Jimmy Lloyd and Rina Yamashita.

* Snoop Dogg announced an attendance that was different from WWE’s graphic, as he threw in a “420” as a joke.

* Giulia had a “performer” credential while at the event.

* Stephanie McMahon’s promo was kept secret internally, and the run sheet listed it as a Triple H promo. She was welcomed backstage and has had a positive reputation in the company.

* Last night’s camera work was praised by many, as coordination was said to be at a “maximum level” with the ringside crew, the set crew, pyro, lighting and others. There were said to be no mistakes or at least very few.

* WWE is trying to move away from “sports entertainment” branding.

* Rules for commentary and restrictions on what they can say were dialed back from the past.

* Not everyone backstage and in production knew about the surprises in the main event, although the producers did. Several in the company knew there would be a lot of interference.

* No one really reacted to IShowSpeed swearing but several “popped” at the costume’s bottle lid coming off.

* At the start of the signature roll, Triple H told everyone to “have fucking fun more than anything!” He was said to be on the floor for rehearsals most of the day.

* Cody Rhodes didn’t wear his entrance helmet during rehearsals but acted like he did.