Backstage Notes From WWE NXT: CM Punk Backstage, Fan Ejected From Hotel For Gross Behavior, More

PWInsider has several backstage notes from last night’s episode of WWE NXT, which took place in St. Louis.

* NXT wrestlers and crew will stay in the city until Friday morning, as Hurricane Milton is preventing travel to Florida. This includes Matt Bloom. The main roster talent not going to Florida are said to have already made it home.

* CM Punk was backstage last night, giving advice. He traveled with NXT talent to the show on a bus and left the same way.

* A dark match featured Wendy Choo vs. Sol Ruca.

* A fan was ejected from the hotel that the talent was staying at. The male fan was said to be attempting to take photos of the female talent’s feet as they walked around. He was ejected twice.