Backstage Notes on Glowing Reviews for Johnny Knoxville Behind the Scenes in WWE

– As previously reported, the angle for Johnny Knoxville in WWE is expected to end tonight at the Royal Rumble event, where he will be competing in the men’s Rumble match. As first reported by WrestleVotes, PWInsider reports that Knoxville’s run will end tonight, along with some other additional details on Knoxville’s WWE run.

Per the report, Knoxville was originally scheduled to appear on last night’s edition of SmackDown. However, weather issues caused the idea to be dropped, and he was transported directly to St. Louis for the Rumble event. In addition, the majority of the cast of Jackass Forever are also there at the moment. Brock Lesnar even got involved with the crew for a publicity stunt.

Knoxville reportedly endeared himself to the WWE Superstars and Staff over the course of the last several weeks due to his willingness to do anything that was asked of him to build to his Rumble match appearance and promote his new film.

Additionally, multiple sources told PWInsider that Knoxville volunteered to more appearances than what was planned for him in WWE if necessary. Also, Johnny Knoxville was said to have been very respectful to everyone involved with him in WWE. He did not separate himself from everyone behind the scenes and “dove” into WWE. It was also noted that that “everyone” enjoyed having Knoxville involved with the company. One source said that they hoped Knoxville came back for another run because the experience with the actor was “completely drama-free and fun.”

With regards to the hotel incident between Wee-Man and Brock Lesnar, it was a spontaneous event that just “ended up happening” and was not initially planned to promote the film, despite the Jackass Forever Instagram account posting the clip.

Knoxville’s new film, Jackass Forever, debuts in theaters on February 4. The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is set for later tonight in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.