Backstage Notes Before Tonight’s Impact 1000 Taping

– PWInsider has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s Impact 1000 taping at the Westchester County Center.

* There are said to be “two or three” surprises, at least, happening tonight.

* The Ultimate X structure is already set up and will likely open the show.

* Impact will be taping enough material for at least two episodes.

* The backstage atmosphere is said to be “celebratory”, with many names from the past in attendance. A huge group photo was taken before doors opened.

* There were no major injuries last night at Victory Road.

* Dixie Carter does not appear to be at tonight’s taping.

* Today’s Fanfest reportedly drew “very well”.