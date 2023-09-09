wrestling / News
Backstage Notes Before Tonight’s Impact 1000 Taping
September 9, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s Impact 1000 taping at the Westchester County Center.
* There are said to be “two or three” surprises, at least, happening tonight.
* The Ultimate X structure is already set up and will likely open the show.
* Impact will be taping enough material for at least two episodes.
* The backstage atmosphere is said to be “celebratory”, with many names from the past in attendance. A huge group photo was taken before doors opened.
* There were no major injuries last night at Victory Road.
* Dixie Carter does not appear to be at tonight’s taping.
* Today’s Fanfest reportedly drew “very well”.