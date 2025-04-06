– Last month, former AEW Tag Team Champions and EVPs, The Young Bucks, were reportedly backstage at recent editions of AEW Dynamite. At the time, it was rumored that plans were being worked on for their AEW TV returns, but a return date was unknown. According to a new update from Fightful Select, AEW wrestlers had recently been making some internal pitches involving The Young Bucks, as many talents thought they’d be back on TV by now.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that AEW made some consideration of booking Mercedes Mone and Robyn Renegade vs. Julia Hart and Athena on AEW Collision. However, AEW instead ended up booking Mercedes Mone teaming with her former on-air rival, Harley Cameron, against Hart and Athena instead.

– Fightful also reports that the recent travel woes mentioned for Shelton Benjamin were legitimate this past week.