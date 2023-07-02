– As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s WWE Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London. Fightful Select has some more details on Cena’s surprise appearance. Cena’s appearance was kept very close to the event as with other aspects of the show, and very few people knew that Cena would be in attendance.

Additionally, WWE higher-ups have informed Fightful that John Cena was only scheduled to appear for last night’s show, and he doesn’t have any upcoming programs planned. However, that could potentially change if his schedule were to suddenly free up. Also, WWE was said to have been very happy with how things were executed with his appearance. His in-ring segment featured Grayson Waller.

Cena wrestled in WWE earlier this year, challenging Austin Theory for the US Championship in the opening match at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. Theory defeated Cena via pinfall.