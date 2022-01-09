Backstage Notes on Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

– At last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event, the event featured the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, featuring Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, Alisha, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Chelsea Green. Tasha Steelz won the matchup last night. PWInsider has some additional details on the Knockouts Ultimate X bout.

Steelz revealed to PWInsider earlier that she and Grace actually pushed to have the first Ultimate X match for the Knockouts. However, the women were no aware the match was going to be announced. They had been pushing the match to Impact EVP Scott D’Amore on a regular basis, but they didn’t know it was going to become a reality where D’Amore announced the matchup during IMPACT! on AXS TV.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that while several competitors were “banged up” from the contest, no one walked away with any major injuries.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill was held last night at The Factory in Dallas, Texas. The event was broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.