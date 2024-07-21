– Fightful Select reported some additional backstage notes from last night’s live edition of AEW Collision. Last night’s show saw the AEW in-ring debut of Hologram, aka Aramis from AAA. AEW reportedly has more “technologically ambitious” elements planned for Hologram that will be used in the future.

Additionally, Hologram reportedly received a great deal of praise for his AEW in-ring debut, along with his opponent Gringo Loco. While Hologram is signed to AEW at the moment, Gringo Loco is not. Both wrestlers have worked against each other for multiple years.

– Fightful also reports that the audio issues that were prevalent during last night’s show will be rectified by last week. Last night’s AEW Collision kicked off the AEW Path to All In Summer Series, with a five-week residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

– With some other issues at the show, it’s noted that there were some talents who were unable to make it to the tapings this weekend. Additionally, AEW plans to make the Arlington shows “lucha heavy” to penetrate that market more effectively. Lio Rush also worked last night’s ROH TV tapings, as he’s said to be a regular for AEW and ROH moving forward.