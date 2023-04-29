wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Producers Working the Show
– PWInsider has some backstage notes from last night’s TV tapings for Impact Wrestling, which featured the Impact debut of former WWE Superstar Trinity (formerly Naomi). According to the report, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was working backstage as a producer for the show.
Additionally, Brian Myers was also doing producer work for the tapings. Other names who were working as producers backstage for the last set of TV tapings for Impact, D’Lo Brown and Cheerleader Melissa, were reportedly not in attendance last night.
Impact Wrestling was reportedly “thrilled” with the crowd at last night’s tapings in terms of its size and energy. The show at Cicero Stadium is said to have had a packed house, and extra bleachers, and additional seats were added due to late ticket demand and walkups. The report noted while the show wasn’t “sold out,” it did well, and attendance increased from Impact’s last trip to Chicago.
