Backstage Notes on Last Night’s Raw Underground, Matches Re-Filmed for This Week

– Fightful Select has a report with backstage details on last night’s episode of Raw, including segments that were previously scrapped or changed for Raw Underground before they were aired. As noted, last night’s Raw Underground featured appearances by MMA Four Horsewomen members Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Per Fightful’s report, the Duke and Shafir Raw UG matches that were previously filmed last week were very well received by those in attendance at the Amway Center. However, those segments didn’t make it onto the USA Network broadcast and the focus on Raw UG was shifted to Bobby Lashley.

For this week’s episode of Raw, the Duke and Shafir matches were re-filmed and adjusted for time, since WWE wanted to incorporate The IIconics splitting up into the narrative.

Another Raw UG matchup that was filmed and originally slated for last week was Titus O’Neil vs. Riddick Moss and was ultimately aired on last night’s show.

One other match that was previously filmed and never aired was Dolph Ziggler vs. Ivar. That segment was filmed for last week’s broadcast, but it never made it on the air despite actually being mentioned during the show.