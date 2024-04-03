– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. The report notes that the gorilla position seen on this week’s show is generally how it’s been set up on a weekly basis, with the lead producer usually using the seat that Ava Raine was sitting in. Also, the internal name for go-home episode of this weekend’s NXT Stand & Deliver was “Go Hard Or Go Home.”

Fightful Select also reports that a missed spot by Cruz Del Toro and Axiom in their tag team match last night is what lead to the clunky finish that fans saw live last night. However, officials were reportedly still happy with how the match turned out.

– The report notes that NXT officials were happy with the how changes were made after Gacy’s injury scare in his match with Oba Femi. Gacy is said to be fine after the injury scare and concerns regarding a possible concussion.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that a more clear stipulation is expected to be added to the Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.