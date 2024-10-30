– Fightful Select has some backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV on The CW, including the angle involving Rhea Ripley. As noted, Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance, but she was beaten down by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT parking lot.

Fightful reports that Ripley’s bloody appearance in the attack drew some concerns backstage. However, the WWE NXT segment with Rhea Ripley was reportedly given the go ahead by a “higher power.” That would mean it was approved by NXT executive producers Shawn Michaels, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H, Lee Fitting, or a CW executive.

– Fightful also reports that the spot of Brinley Reece’s arm popping out of place was a planned spot for her match with Zaria. Reece was able to pull it off because she’s double-jointed, much like Alexa Bliss, who has previously performed similar spots.

– Additionally, the report notes that more cameos are expected for next week’s NXT TV at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena). WWE Hall of Famers and ECW Originals Bubba Ray Dudley and Rob Van Dam both appeared on last night’s show.

As previously noted, while Lita was reportedly pitched for the ten-woman tag team match for next week, she was not announced for the upcoming matchup that was revealed last night. It will instead feature Jordynne Grace teaming with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan.