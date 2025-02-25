– Fightful Select has some backstage WWE notes. Superstars recently did a number of Topps card signings over the weekend. WWE is said to be happy with the buzz generated by the recent card deal with Topps.

– Alexandra Williams was the credited writer for last night’s Logan Paul promo segment with CM Punk. Williams writes many of CM Punk’s segments. Fightful notes the segment didn’t have a producer listed, despite the physical elements. Meanwhile, Brian Parise wrote the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment. Chad Barbash was the writer for the Gunter segment.

– Fightful Select also reports that multiple WWE staffers stayed in town last night for tonight’s edition of NXT in Cincinnati, which is being held down the street from Raw. Fightful notes that the 200 section are obstructed streets and not being sold for tonight’s show at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.