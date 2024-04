– Fightful Select has some additional backstage details from last night’s WWE Raw. According to the report, several wrestlers were given the night off from Raw due to the “tough” European tour that took place last week. Also, Michael Hayes was back to producing this week, after he was

As noted, three Superstars “declared” themselves for the King Of the Ring tournament last night on Raw with Gunther, Xavier Woods, and Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select reports that additional Superstars will be taking the similar route and “declare” they will be competing in the upcoming May King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

– Fightful Select also reports that Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser will continue working together following last night’s angle where they turned on Giovanni Vinci.

– According to Fightful Select, Sheamus was reportedly OK with the “burgers after burgers” line that Drew McIntyre used last night on WWE Raw. Sheamus even made light of it later on social media. He posted the following on his X account:

“Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger after Burger.”