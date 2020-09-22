Backstage Update on List of Women Vince McMahon Is Looking to Push in WWE

– During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed a list of women Vince McMahon is looking to push in WWE. According to Meltzer, this list is the list of people Vince McMahon brings in to meetings and tells officials who he wants to push. Two names who are reportedly on the list now are Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair.

As noted, WWE did air a vignette for Bianca Belair last night during Raw, hyping her as the “StrongEST” in WWE. Meltzer noted this vignette was the start of her big push after she was apparently put on the list of people to push by McMahon about six weeks ago. Meanwhile, Peyton Royce faced Raw women’s champ Asuka in a singles match that ended in a No Contest after Zelina Vega interfered and attacked Asuka.