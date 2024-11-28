Backstage Notes on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has several early backstage notes for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which will take place in Everett, Washington. Several Smackdown talents are set for the taping, including Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, it’s unknown if they will actually appear on the show or in dark matches.

Big E is also planned to be there, possibly for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the New Day.